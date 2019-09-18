Technology Sector Update for 09/18/2019: ENTG,SPI,CEW,ADBE

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.77%

AAPL +0.79%

IBM -0.09%

CSCO -0.21%

GOOG +0.35%

Technology stocks pared their earlier declines, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 dropping 0.1% this afternoon while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling almost 0.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Entegris (ENTG) was fractionally lower after the semiconductor manufacturing supplier said it has acquired Hangzhou Anow Microfiltration for $73 million in cash. Entegris said the deal will boost its filtration portfolio and create a local manufacturing presence in mainland China.

In other sector news:

(+) SPI Energy (SPI) surged as much as 85% after the Hong Kong-based photovoltaic panels manufacturer Wednesday launched a new hemp and CBD business in partnership with the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. The company recently received cultivation, processing and wholesale and retail sales licenses from the Native American Agricultural Company and is expecting to harvest its first hemp crop now growing on a 36-acre plot in November.

(+) CDW Corp (CDW) rose almost 6% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Tuesday said the IT consulting company will join the S&P 500 index beginning with the start of regular session trading on Monday, Sept. 23, replacing Total System Services (TSS), which is being acquired by Global Payments (GPN).

(-) Adobe (ADBE) declined 1.5% after the firm issued a downbeat Q4 outlook, upstaging better-than-expected Q3 financial results. The digital publishing software firm sees adjusted EPS of $2.25 on $2.97 billion in revenue during the three months ending Nov. 30, trailing the Capital IQ consensus for $2.30 per share and $3.02 billion in sales, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.