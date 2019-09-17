Technology Sector Update for 09/17/2019: SHOP,PAGS,GLW

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.41%

AAPL -0.02%

IBM -0.93%

CSCO -1.38%

GOOG -0.57%

Technology stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 slipping 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling fractionally.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Shopify (SHOP) was 3.8% lower after the e-commerce platform company late Monday priced a $603.3 million public offering of 1.9 million Class A subordinate voting shares at $317.50 apiece, or about 6% below the Monday closing price for its common stock.

In other sector news:

(+) PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) rose 3.4% after HSBC raised its investment recommendation on the digital spending management software firm to hold from reduce and also increased its price target on the company's stock by $18 to $42 a share.

(-) Corning (GLW) slid more than 7% after late Monday lowering its Q3 and FY19 forecasts for its display technologies and optical communications segments. It now sees FY19 optical sales falling between 3% to 5% compared with its prior outlook looking for an increase in the low to mid-single percentage digits for the 12 months ending Dec. 31. Q3 display volume is projected to decline in high single percentage digits from Q2 levels, down from its previous guidance expecting little sequential change.

