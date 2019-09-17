Technology Sector Update for 09/17/2019: IRDM,SHOP,PAGS,GLW

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks turned narrowly higher this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.2%, reversing an earlier decline, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was ahead just over 0.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Iridium Communications (IRDM) dropped 5.5% after the satellite company said it will partner with privately-held OneWeb to combine Iridium's L-band and OneWeb's Ku-band services and making it easier for their mutual partners to co-market OneWeb and Iridium Certus terminals. Iridium announced the new partnership with OneWeb at its 2019 partner conference now underway in Coronado, Calif.

In other sector news:

(+) PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) rose 3.7% after HSBC raised its investment recommendation on the digital spending management software firm to hold from reduce and also increased its price target on the company's stock by $18 to $42 a share.

(-) Shopify (SHOP) was 2.5% lower after the e-commerce platform company late Monday priced a $603.3 million public offering of 1.9 million Class A subordinate voting shares at $317.50 apiece, or about 6% below the Monday closing price for its common stock.

(-) Corning (GLW) slid more than 6% after late Monday lowering its Q3 and FY19 forecasts for its display technologies and optical communications segments. It now sees FY19 optical sales falling between 3% to 5% compared with its prior outlook looking for an increase in the low to mid-single percentage digits for the 12 months ending Dec. 31. Q3 display volume is projected to decline in high single percentage digits from Q2 levels, down from its previous guidance expecting little sequential change.

