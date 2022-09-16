Technology
Technology Sector Update for 09/16/2022: UBER, AAOI, NCR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (SOXX) down more than 1%.

Uber Technologies (UBER) shares were slipping past 5% after it used a tweet to confirm reports that it is "responding" to a cybersecurity incident and has notified law enforcement.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) shares were up more than 23% after saying it agreed to sell its manufacturing facilities in China and certain assets related to its transceiver business to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology (Shanghai) for $150 million.

NCR (NCR) said its board has approved a plan to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies, with one focused on digital commerce and the other on ATMs. NCR stock was down nearly 19%.

