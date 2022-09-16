Technology Sector Update for 09/16/2022: TXN,MAXR,MAXR.TO,VSAT,AAOI

Technology stocks pared part of losses from earlier in the day, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.5%. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Texas Instruments (TXN) was hanging on to a nearly1% gain late in Friday trading after the electronics components manufacturer said it was lifting its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.24 per share and allocating another $15 billion for stock buybacks.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) shares surged 53% after the fiber-optic networking company overnight disclosed plans to sell its manufacturing facilities in China and selected parts of its transceiver business to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology in Shanghai for $150 million. Applied will use a portion of the sale proceeds to acquire a 10% equity stake in Yuhan Optoelectric, the company said.

To the downside, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) declined 5% after the aerospace equipment company said it has begun the search for a new chief financial officer to succeed incumbent CFO Biggs Porter, who plans to retire in 2023. Porter will remain in his current role until the new CFO is named and then assist with the transition as a consultant until March 2024, it said.

ViaSat (VSAT) was falling 4.2%. The satellite services company Friday said the UK government has cleared its proposed $7.3 billion acquisition of privately held Inmarsat, concluding the deal does not pose a risk to national security.

