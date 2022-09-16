Technology Sector Update for 09/16/2022: MAXR,MAXR.TO,VSAT,AAOI

Technology stocks were declining on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) declined 5.5% after the aerospace equipment company last Thursday said it has begun the search for a new chief financial officer to succeed incumbent CFO Biggs Porter, who plans to retire in 2023. Porter will remain in his current role until the new CFO is named and then assist with the transition as a consultant until March 2024, it said.

ViaSat (VSAT) was falling 4.2%. The satellite services company Friday said the UK government has cleared its proposed $7.3 billion acquisition of privately held Inmarsat, concluding the deal does not pose a risk to national security.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) shares surged more than 45% after the fiber-optic networking company overnight disclosed plans to sell its manufacturing facilities in China and selected parts of its transceiver business to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology in Shanghai for $150 million. Applied will use a portion of the sale proceeds to acquire a 10% equity stake in Yuhan Optoelectric, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.