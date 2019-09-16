Technology Sector Update for 09/16/2019: SOL,QCOM,DQ,NEWR

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.74%

AAPL +0.51%

IBM -0.78%

CSCO -0.34%

GOOG -0.71%

Technology stocks still were moderately lower in late trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 slipping nearly 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling slightly more than 0.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Renesola (SOL) climbed over 13% after the solar project developer Monday said the Shah Capital Opportunity Fund has tentatively agreed to buy 100 million of its American depository shares at $1.10 apiece, or about 12% above its average closing share price over the past 30 trading days. The company and Shah signed a term sheet last Thursday.

In other sector news:

(+) Daqo New Energy (DQ) climbed almost 6% after saying it has started pilot production at its Phase 4A polysilicon production site in China's Xinjiang province. The new facility is expected to increase Daqo's total annual output to around 70,000 metric tons by the end of the year.

(-) Qualcomm (QCOM) was narrowly lower late Monday after the chipmaker completed its $1.15 billion acquisition of the remaining stake in RF360 Holdings, its joint venture in Singapore with TDK Corp that produces radio frequency front-end filters for 4G/5G mobile communications.

(-) New Relic (NEWR) dropped 1% after cutting its FY20 revenue outlook to a new range of $586 million to $593 million compared with its prior estimate expecting between $600 million and $607 million in sales for the 12 months ending next March 31. The solar energy firm also said board member Michael Christenson will become chief operating officer on Oct. 1.

