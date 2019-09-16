Technology Sector Update for 09/16/2019: NEWR, SOL, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG
Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: -0.71%
AAPL: -0.53%
IBM: -0.80%
CSCO: -0.46%
GOOG: -0.67%
Technology majors were declining pre-market Monday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(-) New Relic (NEWR), which was down more than 14% after maintaining its fiscal Q2 revenue outlook of $143 million and $145 million while lowering its full-year 2020 revenue guidance to $600 million and $607 million.
(+) ReneSola (SOL) was gaining more than 10% in value amid the release of its Q2 results and a tentative share purchase agreement with Shah Capital Opportunity Fund, a major ReneSola shareholder, under which Shah Capital Will acquire 100 million ReneSola shares for $0.11 apiece or a total of $11 million.
In other sector news:
(-) Infosys (INFY) was over 1% lower after saying it has opened its technology and innovation center in Arizona, which will focus on autonomous technologies, the Internet of Things, full-stack engineering, data science and cybersecurity.
