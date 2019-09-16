Technology Sector Update for 09/16/2019: NEWR, SOL, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.71%

AAPL: -0.53%

IBM: -0.80%

CSCO: -0.46%

GOOG: -0.67%

Technology majors were declining pre-market Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) New Relic (NEWR), which was down more than 14% after maintaining its fiscal Q2 revenue outlook of $143 million and $145 million while lowering its full-year 2020 revenue guidance to $600 million and $607 million.

(+) ReneSola (SOL) was gaining more than 10% in value amid the release of its Q2 results and a tentative share purchase agreement with Shah Capital Opportunity Fund, a major ReneSola shareholder, under which Shah Capital Will acquire 100 million ReneSola shares for $0.11 apiece or a total of $11 million.

In other sector news:

(-) Infosys (INFY) was over 1% lower after saying it has opened its technology and innovation center in Arizona, which will focus on autonomous technologies, the Internet of Things, full-stack engineering, data science and cybersecurity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.