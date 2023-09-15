News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 09/15/2023: LDOS, EGAN, VISL, XLK, XSD

September 15, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.6% lower.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) unit Leidos secured a $98.9 million contract from the US Headquarters Services to provide support to the Office of the Chief Prosecutor, according to a notice posted on the US Department of Defense's website Thursday. Leidos Holdings was nearly 5% lower in recent Friday premarket activity.

EGain (EGAN) was rising past 12% after it reported overnight a fiscal Q4 non-GAAP net income of $0.11 per share, up from $0.03 a year ago. Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $24.6 million, compared with $23.5 million a year earlier.

Vislink Technologies (VISL) was over 2% higher after saying it has acquired the majority of assets of Broadcast Microwave Services, a manufacturer of microwave technology systems.

