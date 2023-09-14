Technology Sector Update for 09/14/2023: U, ARM, MSFT, HTOO

Tech stocks were rising late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index each adding around 0.8%.

In company news, Unity Software (U) decided to close some offices for two days after being notified of a potential threat, according to a spokesperson. Bloomberg reported earlier Thursday that Unity closed two offices and called off a planned town hall after receiving an alleged credible death threat. Unity shares dropped 2.5%.

Arm Holdings (ARM) shares jumped 22% after debuting on Nasdaq earlier in the day.

Microsoft (MSFT) is facing a formal complaint by the European Commission over its bundling of the Teams app even after it announced plans to remove the app from the Microsoft 365 and Office 365 software suite, Bloomberg reported. Microsoft shares were up 0.8%.

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) said it has agreed to contribute several development assets from its broader project portfolio in exchange for a minority stake in Elemental Clean Fuels. Fusion Fuel Green shares gained about 7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.