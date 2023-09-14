News & Insights

Technology
U

Technology Sector Update for 09/14/2023: U, ARM, MSFT, HTOO

September 14, 2023 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were rising late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index each adding around 0.8%.

In company news, Unity Software (U) decided to close some offices for two days after being notified of a potential threat, according to a spokesperson. Bloomberg reported earlier Thursday that Unity closed two offices and called off a planned town hall after receiving an alleged credible death threat. Unity shares dropped 2.5%.

Arm Holdings (ARM) shares jumped 22% after debuting on Nasdaq earlier in the day.

Microsoft (MSFT) is facing a formal complaint by the European Commission over its bundling of the Teams app even after it announced plans to remove the app from the Microsoft 365 and Office 365 software suite, Bloomberg reported. Microsoft shares were up 0.8%.

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) said it has agreed to contribute several development assets from its broader project portfolio in exchange for a minority stake in Elemental Clean Fuels. Fusion Fuel Green shares gained about 7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

U
ARM
MSFT
HTOO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.