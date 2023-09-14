Technology Sector Update for 09/14/2023: PFSW, GXO, BRK.A, BRK.B, HPQ, LTRX, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.5% higher and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently up 0.2%.

PFSweb (PFSW) was rallying past 48% after GXO Logistics (GXO) said it agreed to acquire the company for approximately $181 million in cash.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) has sold about 5.5 million shares of HP (HPQ) from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, according to a company filing. HP was over 4% lower pre-bell.

Lantronix (LTRX), a provider of secure solutions for the industrial Internet of Things market, said it has added two new transport pack routers to its G520 series. Lantronix was down more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

