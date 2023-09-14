Technology Sector Update for 09/14/2023: ARM, MSFT, HTOO

Tech stocks were rising Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.8%.

In company news, Arm Holdings (ARM) said late Wednesday it priced its initial public offering of 95.5 million American depositary shares at $51 each. Shares of the UK-based chip designer surged past 18%.

Microsoft (MSFT) is facing a formal complaint by the European Commission over its bundling of the Teams app even after it announced plans to remove the app from the Microsoft 365 and Office 365 software suite, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Microsoft shares were up 1.1%.

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) said Thursday it has agreed to contribute several development assets from its broader project portfolio in exchange for a minority stake in Elemental Clean Fuels. Fusion Fuel Green shares gained past 10%.

