News & Insights

Technology
ARM

Technology Sector Update for 09/14/2023: ARM, MSFT, HTOO

September 14, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were rising Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.8%.

In company news, Arm Holdings (ARM) said late Wednesday it priced its initial public offering of 95.5 million American depositary shares at $51 each. Shares of the UK-based chip designer surged past 18%.

Microsoft (MSFT) is facing a formal complaint by the European Commission over its bundling of the Teams app even after it announced plans to remove the app from the Microsoft 365 and Office 365 software suite, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Microsoft shares were up 1.1%.

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) said Thursday it has agreed to contribute several development assets from its broader project portfolio in exchange for a minority stake in Elemental Clean Fuels. Fusion Fuel Green shares gained past 10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARM
MSFT
HTOO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.