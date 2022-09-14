Technology Sector Update for 09/14/2022: TWTR, MRVL, IBM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.4% higher, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up by 0.7%.

Twitter (TWTR) shareholders have voted to ratify Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout offer, the social media giant said in a statement. Twitter was marginally lower recently.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) was slightly higher after it launched its LiquidSecurity 2 hardware security module adapter for payment, privacy, and general purpose applications.

International Business Machines (IBM) and Bharti Airtel said they plan to work together to deploy the latter's edge computing platform in India, including 120 network data centers across 20 cities. IBM was recently inactive.

