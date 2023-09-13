Technology Sector Update for 09/13/2023: MSFT, DZSI, SIDU

Tech stocks were rising Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.4%.

In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) secured a contract for a new batch of HoloLens-based combat goggles that will be used for assessment in 2025, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Microsoft shares were up 1.4%.

DZS (DZSI) shares jumped 23%. The company said it secured $29.7 million in loans, including a $24.5 million three-year term loan with 29% shareholder DASAN Networks.

Sidus Space (SIDU) said it has secured a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. Its shares rose 1.4%.

