Technology Sector Update for 09/13/2023: GOOG, MSFT, SIDU, DZSI

September 13, 2023 — 03:44 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were rising late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index each adding about 0.2%.

In company news, Alphabet's (GOOG) Google is cutting hundreds of jobs in its worldwide recruitment department due to a slowdown in hiring, Semafor reported Wednesday. Alphabet shares rose 1%.

Microsoft (MSFT) secured a contract for a new batch of HoloLens-based combat goggles that will be used for assessment in 2025, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Microsoft shares were up 1.1%.

DZS (DZSI) shares jumped 34%. The company said it secured $29.7 million in loans, including a $24.5 million three-year term loan with 29% shareholder DASAN Networks.

Sidus Space (SIDU) said it has secured a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. Its shares rose 1.2%.

