Technology Sector Update for 09/13/2023: AAOI, SQSP, INTU, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.02% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently down 0.3%.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) shares were slipping past 8% after saying it amended its equity distribution agreement dated March 24 with Raymond James & Associates to increase the size of the offering.

Squarespace (SQSP) stock was slightly declining after it priced a secondary underwritten public offering of 5 million class A common shares by General Atlantic at $29 per share.

Intuit (INTU) shares were marginally lower after it priced an offering of $4 billion of senior notes in four series.

