Technology Sector Update for 09/13/2022: BRZE, U, APP, IS, TWTR

Technology stocks were declining on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 3.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 4.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Braze (BRZE) fell over 18% after forecasting a wider fiscal Q3 loss than Wall Street was expecting. Excluding one-time items, the customer engagement software firm is projecting a net loss of $0.22 to $0.23 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus call looking for a $0.20 loss per share.

Unity Software (U) slumped over 11% after AppLovin (APP) late Monday pulled its acquisition proposal and said it will not submit another offer for the gaming software firm. Unity last month rejected AppLovin's all-stock buyout offer after AppLovin insisted Unity scrap its proposed acquisition of mobile advertising firm ironSource (IS) as a condition of the deal. AppLovin shares were falling 5.4% this afternoon while IronSource was down 4%.

Twitter (TWTR) rose 1.4% after Bloomberg reported a preliminary count of shareholders votes indicate they will approve Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover bid of the social media company.

