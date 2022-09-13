Technology
APP

Technology Sector Update for 09/13/2022: APP, U, VIAV, ORCL, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down more than 2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping past 3% recently.

AppLovin (APP) said it does not intend to submit another proposal to acquire Unity Software (U) and has withdrawn its initial acquisition proposal from Aug. 9. AppLovin was more than 2%.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV) said its board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $300 million, effective Oct. 1. Shares of the company were trading slightly lower recently.

Oracle (ORCL) was also slightly lower after reporting fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.03, flat from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.07.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APPUVIAVORCLXLK

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular