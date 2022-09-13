Technology Sector Update for 09/13/2022: APP, U, VIAV, ORCL, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down more than 2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping past 3% recently.

AppLovin (APP) said it does not intend to submit another proposal to acquire Unity Software (U) and has withdrawn its initial acquisition proposal from Aug. 9. AppLovin was more than 2%.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV) said its board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $300 million, effective Oct. 1. Shares of the company were trading slightly lower recently.

Oracle (ORCL) was also slightly lower after reporting fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.03, flat from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.07.

