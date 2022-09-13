Technology Sector Update for 09/13/2022: AEHR, BRZE, U, APP, IS, TWTR

Technology stocks were declining on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 5.3%, leading declines among industry sectors after the rise in the August consumer price index exceeded market expectations and increased prospects for the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to tame inflation.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was sliding 6.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) rallied Tuesday, rising over 14%, after saying it received a purchase order for its Fox-NP multi-wafer test and burn-in system as well as for several of its WaferPak products from an unnamed supplier of silicon carbide semiconductors. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Twitter (TWTR) rose 0.7% after Bloomberg reported a preliminary count of shareholder votes indicate they will approve Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover bid of the social media company. Former Twitter security chief Pieter Tuesday also testified Tuesday before a US Senate committee, providing more details of his whistleblower disclosures alleging the company hid cybersecurity failures making it "vulnerable to exploitation (and) causing real harm to real people," according to a text of his opening statement.

Among decliners, Unity Software (U) slumped almost 14% after AppLovin (APP) late Monday pulled its acquisition proposal and said it will not submit another offer for the gaming software firm. Unity last month rejected AppLovin's all-stock buyout offer after AppLovin insisted Unity scrap its proposed acquisition of mobile advertising firm ironSource (IS) as a condition of the deal. AppLovin shares were falling 6.5% this afternoon while IronSource was down 5.7%.

Braze (BRZE) fell over 20% after forecasting a wider fiscal Q3 loss than Wall Street was expecting. Excluding one-time items, the customer engagement software firm is projecting a net loss of $0.22 to $0.23 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus call looking for a $0.20 loss per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.