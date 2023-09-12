Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2023: ORCL, GOOG, METX

Tech stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 0.3%.

In corporate news, Oracle (ORCL) shares tumbled over 13% after the company missed Q1 revenue expectations and issued downbeat Q2 guidance.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google pays more than $10 billion a year to retain its search engine dominance, a US Department of Justice attorney reportedly said during the first day of a closely watched antitrust trial. Alphabet shares were shedding 0.6%.

BTC Digital (METX) shares jumped past 9% after it said Tuesday that Nasdaq has notified the company that it had regained compliance with the exchange's minimum bid price requirement.

