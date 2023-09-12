News & Insights

Technology
ORCL

Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2023: ORCL, GOOG, METX

September 12, 2023 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 0.3%.

In corporate news, Oracle (ORCL) shares tumbled over 13% after the company missed Q1 revenue expectations and issued downbeat Q2 guidance.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google pays more than $10 billion a year to retain its search engine dominance, a US Department of Justice attorney reportedly said during the first day of a closely watched antitrust trial. Alphabet shares were shedding 0.6%.

BTC Digital (METX) shares jumped past 9% after it said Tuesday that Nasdaq has notified the company that it had regained compliance with the exchange's minimum bid price requirement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL
GOOG
METX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.