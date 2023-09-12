Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2023: ORCL, ADEA, GCT, XLK, XSD

News & Insights

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was recently down 0.5% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 1.5%.

Oracle (ORCL) was slipping past 9.1% after it reported fiscal Q1 revenue of $12.45 billion, up from $11.45 billion a year earlier but still missing the $12.47 billion forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Adeia (ADEA) was gaining over 3.1% in value after saying it reached a confidential agreement with Nvidia (NVDA) to end litigation between the companies.

GigaCloud Technology (GCT) was up 2.4% after saying it has entered into a definitive agreement as the stalking horse bidder to acquire substantially all the assets of Noble House Home Furnishings and some of its affiliates for $85 million.

