Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2023: AAPL, ORCL, GOOG, METX

Tech stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index shedding 0.6%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) on Tuesday launched its new iPhone 15 and other products. The shares dropped 1.8%.

Oracle (ORCL) shares tumbled 13% after the company missed Q1 revenue expectations and issued downbeat Q2 guidance.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google pays more than $10 billion a year to retain its search engine dominance, a US Department of Justice attorney reportedly said during the first day of a closely watched antitrust trial. Alphabet shares were shedding 1.2%.

BTC Digital (METX) shares jumped 7.1%. Nasdaq notified the company it regained compliance with the exchange's minimum bid price requirement.

