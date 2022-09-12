Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2022: MX,GOOG,GOOGL,IDAI

Technology stocks were advancing in Monday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.4%, although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was down 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) rose 2.6% after authorizing an extra $12.5 million for its stock buyback plan, leaving the chipmaker with $50 million available under its original $75 million authorization following the recent repurchase of about $37.5 million of MagnaChip shares.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) was edging 0.1% higher after the internet conglomerate's Google Cloud unit completed its $5.4 billion purchase of cybersecurity firm Mandiant (MNDT). Under the terms of the deal, investors received $23 in cash per share, while all of Mandiant's executive team and other employees were expected to remain in their respective positions and the company will retain the Mandiant brand after the deal closed.

Trust Stamp (IDAI) lost 1.7% after announcing a $1.5 million private placement with an unnamed institutional investor who will pay $1.55 each for 975,000 common shares and also receive warrants to buy up to 1.95 million additional shares over the next five years at $1.77 per share.

