Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2022: MU,MX,GOOG,GOOGL,IDAI

Technology stocks gained during Monday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.4%, although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was down less than 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Micron Technology (MU) added 0.8%, roughly halving an earlier gain, after the company Monday broke ground on a new memory manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho, the first fab of its kind in the US in 20 years. Work will begin early next year, with cleanroom space coming online in phases starting in 2025.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) rose 2.7% after authorizing an extra $12.5 million for its stock buyback plan, leaving the chipmaker with $50 million available under its original $75 million authorization following the recent repurchase of about $37.5 million of MagnaChip shares.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) was near flat after the internet conglomerate's Google Cloud unit completed its $5.4 billion purchase of cybersecurity firm Mandiant (MNDT). Google reportedly also is cancels the next version of ots Pixelbook laptop and was dissolving its design team as part of cost-cutting efforts, according to the Verge.

Trust Stamp (IDAI) lost nearly 18% after announcing a $1.5 million private placement with an unnamed institutional investor who will pay $1.55 each for 975,000 common shares and also receive warrants to buy up to 1.95 million additional shares over the next five years at $1.77 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.