Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2022: LSAK, WETG, MSTR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.5% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.4%.

WeTrade Group (WETG) was climbing past 7% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $300 million of its securities from time to time.

Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) was up by 6% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $350 million of its securities from time to time.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) was up 0.8% after saying it may sell up to $500 million of its common shares from time to time in at-the-market offerings.

