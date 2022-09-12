Technology
LSAK

Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2022: LSAK, WETG, MSTR, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.5% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.4%.

WeTrade Group (WETG) was climbing past 7% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $300 million of its securities from time to time.

Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) was up by 6% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $350 million of its securities from time to time.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) was up 0.8% after saying it may sell up to $500 million of its common shares from time to time in at-the-market offerings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LSAKWETGMSTRXLKSOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular