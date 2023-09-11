Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2023: TSLA, QCOM, META

Technology stocks were up pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.9%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) rose 1.1%.

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) popped 6.3%, following media reports Morgan Stanley analysts increased the EV maker's stock rating to overweight from equal-weight and raised its price target by 60% to $400.

Qualcomm (QCOM) surged 5.3%, after saying it has signed a deal with Apple (AAPL) to supply Snapdragon 5G modem-RF systems for smartphones that will be launched from 2024 to 2026.

Meta Platforms (META) rose 1.3%, following a report by The Wall Street Journal that the company is developing a new artificial intelligence model that would compete with Open AI's AI system.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.