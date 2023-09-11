News & Insights

Technology
TSLA

Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2023: TSLA, QCOM, META

September 11, 2023 — 08:53 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were up pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.9%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) rose 1.1%.

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) popped 6.3%, following media reports Morgan Stanley analysts increased the EV maker's stock rating to overweight from equal-weight and raised its price target by 60% to $400.

Qualcomm (QCOM) surged 5.3%, after saying it has signed a deal with Apple (AAPL) to supply Snapdragon 5G modem-RF systems for smartphones that will be launched from 2024 to 2026.

Meta Platforms (META) rose 1.3%, following a report by The Wall Street Journal that the company is developing a new artificial intelligence model that would compete with Open AI's AI system.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
QCOM
META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.