Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2023: LLAP, TSLA, QCOM, RTX, AAPL

Tech stocks were advancing late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 0.1%.

In corporate news, Terran Orbital (LLAP) shares climbed past 12% after the company said Monday that it officially opened a new 60,000-square-foot satellite manufacturing space, increasing the total size of its complex in California to about 98,000 square feet.

Tesla's (TSLA) Dojo custom supercomputing initiative can add up to $500 billion to the company's enterprise value through faster adoption of robotaxis and network services, Morgan Stanley said in a note. The brokerage upgraded Tesla to overweight from equal-weight and raised its price target to $400 from $250. Tesla shares rose almost 10%.

Qualcomm (QCOM) shares added 4% after the chipmaker said it signed a deal with Apple (AAPL) to supply Snapdragon 5G modem-RF systems for smartphones that will be launched from 2024 to 2026.

