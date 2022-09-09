Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2022: ZS,DOCU,CXM

Technology stocks were advancing on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.0% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Zscaler (ZS) added nearly 22% after the cloud security company reported fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations and projected Q1 and FY23 results above their respective consensus estimates. Excluding one-time items, net income rose to $0.25 per share during the three months ended July 31 compared with an adjusted profit of $0.14 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

DocuSign (DOCU) rose over 10% after the electronic signature software firm late Thursday reported non-GAAP Q2 net income topping analyst estimates amid a nearly 22% year-over-year increase in revenue, climbing to $622.2 million during the quarter ended July 31 and also beating the $602.3 million analyst mean.

Sprinklr (CXM) gained 6.8% after overnight exceeding analyst forecasts with its fiscal Q2 results and forecasting smaller net losses for the current quarter ending Oct. 31 and for its FY23 than analysts are expecting. The customer-relationship software firm also named a new chief revenue officer, promoting Paul Ohls - currently executive vice president for global sales and success - to succeed Luca Lazzaron, who is leaving Sprinklr after five years in the post.

