Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2022: ZS, DOCU, TDY, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were each recently climbing past 1%.

Zscaler (ZS) was advancing by more than 14% after it posted fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.25 per share, up from $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.21.

DocuSign (DOCU) reported Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.44, down from $0.47 a year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.42. DocuSign jumped past 14% recently.

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) was 5% higher after saying its Teledyne Brown Engineering subsidiary has secured a potential eight-year, $596.5 million contract to support operations and ground systems services to support the International Space Station.

