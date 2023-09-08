Technology Sector Update for 09/08/2023: SMAR, BRZE, DOCU, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) advancing by 0.2% recently.

Smartsheet (SMAR) was climbing almost 11% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.16 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.07 per share.

Braze (BRZE) was up more than 3% after it reported a fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.04, narrowing from a loss of $0.16 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.14 per share.

DocuSign (DOCU) was over 1% higher after it reported a fiscal Q2 2024 non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.72, up from $0.44 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized EPS of $0.66.

