News & Insights

Technology
SMAR

Technology Sector Update for 09/08/2023: SMAR, BRZE, DOCU, XLK, XSD

September 08, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) advancing by 0.2% recently.

Smartsheet (SMAR) was climbing almost 11% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.16 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.07 per share.

Braze (BRZE) was up more than 3% after it reported a fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.04, narrowing from a loss of $0.16 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.14 per share.

DocuSign (DOCU) was over 1% higher after it reported a fiscal Q2 2024 non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.72, up from $0.44 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized EPS of $0.66.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMAR
BRZE
DOCU
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.