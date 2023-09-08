Technology Sector Update for 09/08/2023: PHR, INTU, GROM, ARQQ

Tech stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.6%.

In corporate news, Phreesia (PHR) shares fell past 7% after the company filed a registration statement for the potential sale of an unspecified amount of securities from time to time.

Intuit (INTU), the maker of TurboTax software, was cited by the Federal Trade Commission's chief administrative law judge for "deceptive advertising" in its business operations. Its shares fell 0.3%.

Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) shares tumbled 45%. The company said Friday it has priced a public offering of 946,000 units at $3 apiece and 54,000 pre-funded units at $2.999 each, raising gross proceeds of $3 million.

Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) shares slumped past 31% after the company said Friday it has launched a registered direct offering of about 12.8 million shares with warrants to buy the same number of shares priced at $0.78 each for gross proceeds of about $16.2 million.

