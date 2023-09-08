News & Insights

Technology
INTU

Technology Sector Update for 09/08/2023: INTU, ARQQ, GROM

September 08, 2023 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising almost 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling about 0.4%.

In company news, Intuit (INTU), the maker of TurboTax software, was cited by the Federal Trade Commission's chief administrative law judge for "deceptive advertising" in its business operations. Its shares fell 0.13%.

Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) shares tumbled past 46%. The company said Friday it has priced a public offering of 946,000 units at $3 apiece and 54,000 pre-funded units at $2.999 each, raising gross proceeds of $3 million.

Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) shares slumped past 32% after the company said Friday it has launched a registered direct offering of about 12.8 million shares with warrants to buy the same number of shares priced at $0.78 each for gross proceeds of about $16.2 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTU
ARQQ
GROM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.