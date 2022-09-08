Technology Sector Update for 09/08/2022: BILI,AVAV,ASAN

Technology stocks were declining on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was gaining 1.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Bilibili (BILI) slid more than 16% on Thursday after the Chinese video-sharing website reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of 4.98 renminbi ($0.74) per American depositary share compared with a loss of 3.44 renminbi a year ago and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a 4.80 renminbi per ADS loss. The company also is projecting Q3 revenue in a range of 5.6 billion renminbi to 5.8 billion renminbi, trailing the 5.92 billion renminbi Street view.

AeroVironment (AVAV) rose nearly 12% after the aerial drones manufacturer late Wednesday reported a non-GAAP loss of $0.10 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended July 30, improving on a $0.17 per share loss a year ago. Revenue increased 7% over the same quarter last year, climbing to $108.5 million, topping the $103.4 million analyst forecast.

Asana (ASAN) climbed over 24% after reporting a nearly 51% increase in fiscal Q2 revenue, rising to $134.9 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended July 31 by $7.6 million. The workplace-management software firm also reported a smaller-than-expected Q2 net loss and it guided revenue for the current quarter and FY23 above analyst estimates.

