Technology Sector Update for 09/08/2022: BILI, DSGX, GDYN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was declining by 0.70% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.82% recently.

Bilibili (BILI) was retreating by over 8% after it reported a Q2 adjusted net loss of 4.98 renminbi ($0.74) per diluted American depositary share, wider than the per-ADS loss of 3.44 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for a per-ADS loss of 4.80 renminbi.

Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) was almost 6% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $0.27 per diluted share, flat with a year earlier. The result matched the average estimate of analysts polled by Capital lQ.

Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) was down more than 8% after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 5.7 million common shares at $17.50 per share.

