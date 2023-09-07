News & Insights

Technology
STX

Technology Sector Update for 09/07/2023: STX, TSLA, NNDM

September 07, 2023 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) declining nearly 2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 2.3%.

In corporate news, Seagate Technology (STX) shares were down past 9% after Barclays downgraded the company's stock to equal weight from overweight with a $65 price target.

Tesla's (TSLA) Gigafactory Mexico might be coming online later than expected, Electrek reported Thursday. Tesla shares were shedding 0.4%.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) said Thursday that shareholders reelected all company director nominees at the annual general meeting and rejected proposals by investor Murchinson Ltd. to remove other current directors. Nano Dimension shares were up around 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STX
TSLA
NNDM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.