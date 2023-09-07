Technology Sector Update for 09/07/2023: BASE, STX, TSLA, NNDM

Tech stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) declining 1.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.8%.

In corporate news, Couchbase (BASE) shares jumped almost 20% after the company's fiscal Q2 adjusted loss surprisingly narrowed after revenue rose more than forecast.

Seagate Technology (STX) shares were down past 9% after Barclays downgraded the company's stock to equal weight from overweight with a $65 price target.

Tesla's (TSLA) Gigafactory Mexico might be coming online later than expected, Electrek reported Thursday. Tesla shares were slightly higher.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) said Thursday that shareholders reelected all company director nominees at the annual general meeting and rejected proposals by investor Murchinson Ltd. to remove other current directors. Nano Dimension shares were up 3.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.