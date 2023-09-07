News & Insights

Technology
AMKR

Technology Sector Update for 09/07/2023: AMKR, VRNT, STM, XLK, XSD

September 07, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining premarket Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 1.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 1.4% lower.

Amkor Technology (AMKR) was shedding more than 13% after it priced a secondary public offering of 10 million common shares by a selling stockholder at $24 per share.

Verint Systems (VRNT) was retreating past 17% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, down from $0.56 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.57.

STMicroelectronics (STM) and Foxconn Technology Group are working together on a proposal to construct a chip plant in India with state support, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. STMicroelectronics was down more than 4% in recent premarket trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMKR
VRNT
STM
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.