Technology Sector Update for 09/07/2023: AMKR, VRNT, STM, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were declining premarket Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 1.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 1.4% lower.

Amkor Technology (AMKR) was shedding more than 13% after it priced a secondary public offering of 10 million common shares by a selling stockholder at $24 per share.

Verint Systems (VRNT) was retreating past 17% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, down from $0.56 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.57.

STMicroelectronics (STM) and Foxconn Technology Group are working together on a proposal to construct a chip plant in India with state support, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. STMicroelectronics was down more than 4% in recent premarket trading.

