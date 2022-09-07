Technology Sector Update for 09/07/2022: SIDU,TWTR,PATH,AAPL

Technology stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, bolstered by a 0.3% gain for sector titan Apple (AAPL) as it unveils its iPhone 14 this afternoon along with a new Apple Watch. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was rising 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index were posting a 1.0% advance.

In company news, Sidus Space (SIDU) soared 28% after the space-as-a-service company Wednesday said it has contracted for the launch of five of its LizzieSat satellites with rocket manufacturer SpaceX beginning in early 2023. The upcoming missions will support Sidus' contracts with NASA and the Mission Helios array of blockchain-based nano-satellites as well as future Sidus customers, the company said without providing financial details of the SpaceX contract.

Twitter (TWTR) rose 5.7% after the presiding judge in the legal fight between the social media company and Elon Musk over the billionaire technoking's bid to walk away from a $44 billion acquisition bid allowed Musk to add a whistleblower complaint to his countersuit but also denied his request to postpone the start of the trial until mid-November. "I am convinced that even four week's delay would risk further harm to Twitter," chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery wrote in her order."

Uipath (PATH) fell over 12% after Wednesday forecasting Q3 and FY23 revenue trailing analyst estimates. The robotic process automation company is projecting revenue for its current Q3 ending Oct. 31 in a range of $243 million to $245 million and between $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion in FY23 revenue compared with the analyst means expecting $269.5 million and $1.09 billion, respectively.

