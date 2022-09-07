Technology Sector Update for 09/07/2022: PATH, AVYA, PCOR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.04% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was declining by 0.2% recently.

UiPath (PATH) stock was shedding more than 16% after it swung to a Q2 non-GAAP loss of $0.02 per share, compared with earnings of $0.01 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.11.

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) said it plans to reduce its workforce for an expected yearly cost savings of more than $250 million. Avaya Holdings was up more than 8% recently.

Procore Technologies (PCOR) said it has opened a hub for Europe, the Middle East and Africa in Dublin. Procore Technologies shares were almost 5% lower recently.

