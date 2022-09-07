Technology Sector Update for 09/07/2022: COUP,SIDU,TWTR,PATH,AAPL

Technology stocks were advancing late Wednesday, bolstered by a 0.8% gain for sector titan Apple (AAPL) as it unveiled its iPhone 14 this afternoon along with a new Apple Watch and improved AirPods. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both were posting a 1.6% advance.

In company news, Coupa Software (COUP) streaked to a more than 18% gain after reporting fiscal Q2 results exceeding analyst estimates and the company also guiding its Q3 and FY23 earnings and revenue above Wall Street expectations. The company Tuesday also said it has authorized a new $100 million stock buyback program, replacing the current share-repurchase plan that had been set to expire next September.

Sidus Space (SIDU) soared nearly 15% after the space-as-a-service company Wednesday said it has contracted for the launch of five of its LizzieSat satellites with rocket manufacturer SpaceX beginning in early 2023. The upcoming missions will support Sidus' contracts with NASA and the Mission Helios array of blockchain-based nano-satellites as well as future Sidus customers, the company said, without providing financial details of the SpaceX contract.

Twitter (TWTR) rose 6.6% after the presiding judge in the legal fight between the social media company and Elon Musk over the tech billionaire's bid to walk away from a $44 billion acquisition allowed Musk to add a whistleblower complaint to his countersuit but also denied his request to postpone the start of the trial until mid-November. "I am convinced that even four weeks' delay would risk further harm to Twitter," chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery wrote in her order.

Uipath (PATH) fell more than 11% after Wednesday forecasting Q3 and FY23 revenue trailing analyst estimates. The robotic process automation company is projecting revenue for its current Q3 ending Oct. 31 in a range of $243 million to $245 million and between $1 billion and $1.01 billion in FY23 revenue, compared with analyst expectations for $269.5 million and $1.09 billion, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.