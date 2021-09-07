Technology Sector Update for 09/07/2021: AAPL,AEHR,IAS,CSCW

Technology stocks were hanging on for slim gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday rising 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) rose 1.8% on Tuesday after the tech giant announced a Sept 14 event expected to introduce new iPhones, according to multiple media reports.

Integral Ad Science (IAS) climbed 3.9% after digital media analytics company Tuesday said 63% of the participants in its study considered ads as part of their online reading instead of being a distraction. It also said ads that aim to leave an emotional memory or a particular feeling within thematically-matched articles increased global memory by 40% compared to when there was no match.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) jumped out to a 9.4% gain after announcing a $19.4 million order from an unnamed "Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices" for multiple FOX-XP test kits and burn-in systems. The customer also is expected to make additional follow-on orders, Aehr ssid.

To the downside, Color Star Technology (CSCW) slid 5.6% The company Tuesday it would create non-fungible tokens using the music copyrights on its Color Star APP celebrity interactive platform.

