Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2023: GTLB, ROKU, CSGS, XLK, XSD

September 06, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.4% lower while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently inactive.

GitLab (GTLB) was gaining over 6% in value after it reported a fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.01 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.15 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a normalized loss of $0.03 a share.

Roku (ROKU) was up more than 11% after saying it will reduce its workforce by about 10% as part of additional measures to curb expenses.

CSG Systems International (CSGS) was over 3% lower amid plans to offer $350 million of convertible senior unsecured notes due Sept. 15, 2028, in a private placement.

Technology
