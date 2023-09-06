Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2023: AAPL, ROKU, MVLA

Tech stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with both the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling around 1.4%.

In company news, China has ordered officials at central government agencies not to use Apple's (AAPL) iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or carry them into the workplace, The Wall Street Journal reported. The shares were down 3.6%.

Roku (ROKU) shares were rising past 3%. The company said it plans to cut 10% of its workforce to lower costs.

Movella (MVLA) said that it reduced its workforce by about 20% on Aug. 31 due to market conditions. Its shares were down 1.2%.

