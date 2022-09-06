Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2022: HYRE, ECOM, KC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.6% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.6%.

HyreCar (HYRE) was gaining over 68% in value after saying it has entered into an agreement with Medalist Partners and an unnamed investment bank for a $100 million warehousing line of credit.

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) and CommerceHub, a commerce network, said CommerceHub has signed an agreement to purchase the outstanding shares of ChannelAdvisor. ChannelAdvisor was rallying past 54% recently.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings' (KC) shares were down more than 6% after it reported a wider Q2 net loss of 0.22 renminbi ($0.03) per diluted share, compared with a per-share loss of 0.07 renminbi a year earlier.

