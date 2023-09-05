Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2023: TSEM, INTC, BIDU, TRVG, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently down 0.5% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 1.1%.

Intel (INTC) will provide foundry services and manufacturing capacity to support Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) as part of an agreement that will see Tower invest up to $300 million in Intel's manufacturing facility in New Mexico, the companies said. Tower Semiconductor was recently climbing past 2%.

Baidu (BIDU) rolled out more than 10 new artificial intelligence-based applications including WPS AI, a generative AI-integrated word processing app, CNBC reported, citing the company's announcement at an event. Baidu was more than 1% lower pre-bell.

Trivago (TRVG) was slightly advancing amid plans to issue a one-time extraordinary dividend totaling about 184 million euros ($197.5 million), or about 0.53 euro per share, later this year as it expects a decrease in profitability for the year amid planned brand marketing investments.

