Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2023: META, GOOG, INTC, TSEM

September 05, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Tech stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 0.3%.

In company news, Meta Platforms' (META) mandate requiring employees to work from the office three days a week took effect Tuesday, but it doesn't affect the company's current roster of remote workers, CNBC reported. Meta shares were up 1.5%.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google and Facebook parent Meta are in discussions with Malaysia on possible regulations for the companies to pay news outlets for using their content, Reuters reported. Alphabet was 0.1% higher.

Intel (INTC) will provide foundry services and manufacturing capacity to support Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) as part of an agreement that will see Tower invest up to $300 million in Intel's manufacturing facility in New Mexico, the companies said. Tower Semiconductor shares were down 1.6%.

SoftBank Group's (SFTBF) Arm Holdings plans to raise as much as $4.87 billion in an initial public offering with several technology giants indicating an interest to buy up to $735 million worth of American depositary shares.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
