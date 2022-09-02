Technology Sector Update for 09/02/2022: NCNO,HOLI,SMAR,AVGO

Technology stocks reversed course on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) dropping 1.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slipping 1% this afternoon.

In company news, nCino (NCNO) gained 8.7% after the software-as-a-service firm late Thursday topped analyst estimates with its fiscal Q2 results and raised its FY23 forecast above Street expectations. The company also is projecting a $0.02 to $0.03 per share adjusted net loss for its current Q3 ending Oct. 31 on $103 million to $104 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a loss of $0.07 per share on $101.9 million in revenue.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) climbed more than 16% following reports company founder and CEO Wang Changli is leading a consortium seeking to buy the industrial electronics company and take it private through a deal valuing it at around $1.8 billion. The group also has backing from Beijing's municipal government, according to Reuters, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Smartsheet (SMAR) rose more than 11% after the workplace-collaboration equipment company exceeded analyst estimates with its fiscal Q2 results and also narrowed its projected FY23 net loss. Excluding one-time items, it now expects an adjusted net loss of $0.56 to $0.49 per share, compared with prior guidance of a loss of $0.67 to $0.59 per share and straddling the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.52 loss.

Broadcom (AVGO) added 1.7% after the chipmaker reported non-GAAP net income of $9.73 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended July 31, improving on a $6.96 per share adjusted profit a year ago and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.18 per share. Revenue grew almost 25% to $8.46 billion, topping the $8.41 billion Street view, and the company also guided revenue for the current quarter above analyst estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.