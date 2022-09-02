Technology Sector Update for 09/02/2022: HOLI,SMAR,AVGO

Technology stocks reversed course on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index each slipping 1% this afternoon.

In company news, Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) climbed more than 13% following reports company founder and CEO Wang Changli is leading a consortium seeking to buy the industrial electronics company and take it private through a deal valuing it at around $1.8 billion. The group also has backing from Beijing's municipal government, according to Reuters, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Smartsheet (SMAR) rose 10.4% after exceeding analyst estimates with its fiscal Q2 results and the workplace-collaboration equipment company also narrowed its projected FY23 net loss. Excluding one-time items, it now is predicting an adjusted net loss of $0.56 to $0.49 per share compared with its prior guidance expecting an adjusted FY23 net loss of $0.67 to $0.59 per share and straddling the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.52 per share loss for the 12 months ending Jan. 31.

Broadcom (AVGO) added 2% after the chipmaker reported non-GAAP net income of $9.73 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended July 31, improving on a $6.96 per share adjusted profit a year ago and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.18 per share. Revenue grew almost 25% to $8.46 billion, topping the $8.41 billion Street view, and the company also guided revenue for the current quarter above analyst estimates.

