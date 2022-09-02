Technology Sector Update for 09/02/2022: AVGO, QCOM, META, AHI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.63% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up 0.88%.

Broadcom (AVGO) rose by nearly 4% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $9.73 per diluted share, up from $6.96 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $9.55.

Qualcomm (QCOM) has agreed to produce custom chips for Meta Platforms' (META) virtual reality device Quest, Reuters reported, citing the companies' announcement at a conference. Qualcomm was 1% higher recently.

Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of wellteq Digital Health, according to a statement. Advanced Human Imaging was recently retreating by more than 15%.

