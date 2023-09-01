Technology Sector Update for 09/01/2023: NTNX, DELL, ESTC, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently up 0.6% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 2.6% higher.

Nutanix (NTNX) was gaining over 16% in value after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.24 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.16 normalized.

Dell Technologies (DELL) was rallying by more than 12% after it reported fiscal Q2 2024 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.74, up from $1.68 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized EPS of $1.14.

Elastic (ESTC) was 15% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.25 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.15 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of $0.11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.