NTNX

Technology Sector Update for 09/01/2023: NTNX, DELL, ESTC, XLK, XSD

September 01, 2023 — 09:08 am EDT

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently up 0.6% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 2.6% higher.

Nutanix (NTNX) was gaining over 16% in value after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.24 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.16 normalized.

Dell Technologies (DELL) was rallying by more than 12% after it reported fiscal Q2 2024 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.74, up from $1.68 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized EPS of $1.14.

Elastic (ESTC) was 15% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.25 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.15 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of $0.11.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
